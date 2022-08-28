Teen Wolf: The Movie Mini-Teaser Debuts During MTV VMAs

Didn't get a chance to check out tonight's MTV Video Music Awards but heard there was a teaser for Paramount+'s upcoming Tyler Posey & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Teen Wolf: The Movie? Well, don't worry about feeling left out because we have the clip waiting for you below. But before you ask? Sorry, but it's still listed as "streaming soon' (maybe October?).

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at an abbreviated teaser for the film reunion, streaming soon:

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

