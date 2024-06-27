Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, terminator, terminator zero

Terminator Zero Images: Dawson, Holland, Mizuno, Dowd Join Cast

Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd have joined Timothy Olyphant for Netflix's animated series Terminator Zero.

Though we still have about two months to go before "Judgment Day" hits, Netflix is rolling out some big cast announcements and new preview images for showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) eight-episode Terminator Zero. Directed by Masashi Kudo, executive-produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Don Granger for Skydance, and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the animated series is set within the "Terminator" universe that viewers have come to know but will focus on a new cast of characters. Earlier this month, we learned that Timothy Olyphant (Justified) had been tapped to voice the Terminator. Joining Olyphant for the animated series are Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick) as Malcolm Lee, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, MASS) as The Prophet.

An advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet, if brought online, Kokoro (Dawson) will be endowed with the same power as Skynet. Kokoro must calculate for itself: Is humanity the plague Skynet believes it to be? Or are human beings worth saving? A genius computer programmer and father of three, Malcolm Lee (Holland) is haunted by prophetic nightmares of an apocalyptic future. He's spent the last decade creating a secret artificial intelligence that he believes will be humanity's last hope. Coming from a post-Judgment Day 2022, Eiko () Mizuno) is a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro. In the future, The Prophet (Dowd) is the philosophical guide for the human resistance, a light shepherding survivors in the darkness of the unknown future ahead. Here's a look at more images from the animated series as well as the official overview – with Netflix's Terminator Zero arriving on August 29, 2024:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts," shared Tomlin back in 2021 when the project was first announced. John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Animation Series, added at the time, " Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

