Terminator Zero: "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant Cast in Killer Role

"Justified" star Timothy Olyphant will be voicing the killing machine in Netflix's upcoming animated series Terminator Zero - here's a look.

Last month, we learned that showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) eight-episode Terminator Zero would be hitting screens on "Judgment Day" – with preview images included to give us a better sense of what we can expect. Directed by Masashi Kudo, executive-produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Don Granger for Skydance, and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the animated series is set within the "Terminator" universe that viewers have come to know but will focus on a new cast of characters. Now, thanks to the streamer's "Next on Netflix" trailer, we're getting a new look at the upcoming series – but that's not all! Justified fans will be excited to know that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens's real-life alter-ego, Timothy Olyphant, has been tapped to voice the Terminator.

SSet to hit screens on August 29th, here's a new look at Netflix's Terminator Zero – kicking in at around the 00:35 mark:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts," shared Tomlin back in 2021 when the project was first announced. John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Animation Series, added at the time, " Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

