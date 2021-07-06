Terry Funk Rep Issues Statement on Funk's Condition

A representative of Terry Funk confirmed reports today that the 77-year-old wrestling legend is receiving residential care for health issues affecting both his mind and body. The statement posted to Funk's Twitter account thanked the wrestling community for the outpouring of support expressed today following the earlier reports. The statement read:

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!

Mike Johnson reported this morning that Don Muraco said on his podcast that Funk is living in an assisted living facility for people suffering from Dementia. Johnson reported that Funk has dealt with the issues for some time, but that the passing of his wife in 2019 made things worse.

Today's news follows a similar outpouring of support for the Funker back in February, when AEW star Dustin Rhodes ominously tweeted, "Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all." Rhodes later clarified his statement slightly, saying, "Just to clarify guys, Terry Funk is just in severe pain with his hip. He is a tough SOB."

With a career spanning more than 50 years, fans from many generations have fond memories of Terry Funk and a desire to show their gratitude to the ailing Hall of Famer. For me, it's watching him win the ECW Championship and defend it back in the 90s. And for those in the wrestling business, it's no different. In response to the news, Funk trended on Twitter as wrestlers shared their love for him.

Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021

Praying for Terry. I've been blessed to share a lockerroom for several years with Terry Funk in ECW. He was always so helpful, honest & great to lean on for advice. Not just an AMAZING Pro Wrestler but just a super guy! This photo is from Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo around '96 https://t.co/1xDBeZ7DE8 pic.twitter.com/GU3eTfZz2W — taz (@OfficialTAZ) July 6, 2021

TERRY FUNK I LOVE YOU BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 6, 2021

People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness! pic.twitter.com/wWUSyquA47 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 6, 2021