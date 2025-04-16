Posted in: TV | Tagged: laura lippman, Tess Monaghan

Tess Monaghan: Author Laura Lippman's Novels Set for TV Series Adapt

Tomorrow Studios is looking to adapt Author Laura Lippman's Tess Monaghan novels for a TV series, with Lippman and Megan Abbott co-writing.

Laura Lippman's mystery novels following private investigator Tess Monaghan are now in development for television from Tomorrow Studios. Lippman, a New York Times bestselling author, will co-write the television series with Edgar-winning author Megan Abbott. The Tess Monaghan series follows the investigative pursuits of Tess Monaghan, a former reporter turned private investigator in Baltimore. Each book explores intricate plots with intriguing characters in Baltimore's diverse neighborhoods.

In the first Tess Monaghan book Baltimore Blues, the former Baltimore reporter must solve the murder of a notorious attorney, she discovers Charm City is rife with dark, sordid, and dangerous secrets. In a city where someone is murdered almost every day, attorney Michael Abramowitz's death should be just another statistic. But the slain lawyer's notoriety—and his taste for illicit midday trysts—make the case front-page news in every local paper except the Star, which crashed and burned before Abramowitz did. A former Star reporter who knows every inch of this town—from historic Fort McHenry to the crumbling projects of Cherry Hill—now-unemployed journalist Tess Monaghan also knows the guy the cops like for the killing: cuckolded fiancé Darryl "Rock" Paxton. The time is ripe for a career move, so when rowing buddy Rock wants to hire her to do some unorthodox snooping to help clear his name, Tess agrees. But there are lethal secrets hiding in the Charm City shadows. And Tess's own name could end up on that ever-expanding list of Baltimore dead.

"Tess Monaghan is an iconic character, and we are thrilled that Laura has entrusted us to help tell her story. We couldn't imagine a better team than Laura and Megan, both masters of crime storytelling, to bring this series to life," read a joint statement from Tomorrow Studios' CEO/Partner Marty Adelstein, President/Partner Becky Clements, and EVP Alissa Bachner.

Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios Partnership, will develop the adaptation. Adelstein, Clements, and Bachner will executive produce the series through Tomorrow Studios, along with Lippman and Abbott. The first season could very well be an adaptation of the first book, Baltimore Blues.

