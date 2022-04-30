That '90s Show: Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, Kunis, & Valderrama to Appear

When Netflix first announced that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman in the That '70s Show sequel spinoff series That '90s Show, fans were wondering who from the original series would be making a return to our screens some 20 years later. Well, on Saturday that received a very big answer with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to make guest appearances in their original roles (awaiting trial on multiple sexual assault allegations, Danny Masterson will not be returning). The veteran cast members will be joined by newest additions Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. In the series, it's 1995 and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

The 10-episode comedy series boasts original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner as writers as well as executive producers, with That 70's Show alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer as well as showrunner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company (executive producers of the original show) will also executive produce the follow-up. Though the actor carries a bust schedule, he didn't close the door on the idea. "I'm a little busy now, but I support them so much. I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best," Valderrama said. "If the timing is right, I'd never say no," the actor continued, and from what we're hearing today the timing must have been right.