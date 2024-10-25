Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

The 2024 SNL Election Special Set to Hit NBC Screens This Monday

On Monday, November 4th (the night before the big U.S. election day), NBC will be rolling out The 2024 SNL Election Special.

After three new Season 50 shows in a row, NBC's Saturday Night Live is taking a break this weekend – returning on Saturday, November 2nd, with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan. While every SNL is a big deal, next Saturday has that extra vibe with it going down only three days for the U.S. POTUS election. That's when the American people get to choose between freedom and democracy (VP Kamala Harris) and brutal fascism (ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump), which means we can expect Maya Rudolph, James Austin Johnson, and a whole lot of other folks to be busy that night. Two days after that – on Monday, November 4th, at 10 pm – NBC will be rolling out The 2024 SNL Election Special (also streaming on Peacock), looking back at the long-running sketch comedy and music series' long legacy of hard-hitting political humor.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

