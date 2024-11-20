Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: CMA, country music, hulu

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Ceremony

Check out Bleeding Cool's viewing guide to tonight's 58th Annual CMA Awards on ABC - including a rundown of nominees, how to watch, and more.

ABC and the Country Music Association are set to roll out what could be the biggest night in Country Music – with The 58th Annual CMA Awards set to kick off tonight in a big way: with a team-up between Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton. Now, here's a look at what you need to know about watching, who the nominees are, and lots more. Beginning with…

WHEN & WHERE CAN I WATCH THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS? Tonight's show will air on ABC (and stream the following day on Hulu) from 8 pm to 11 pm EST and broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The CMS website also offers additional details for international viewers and alternate streaming options.

WHO'S HOSTING THIS YEAR? We've got Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson on tap as tonight's awards ceremony ringmasters – here's a look:

WHO'S PRESENTING THIS YEAR? A pretty damn impressive line-up, actually: Simone Biles, Clint Black, Jeff Bridges, Mark Collie, Jordan Davis, Freddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Katharine McPhee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Billy Bob Thornton.

WHICH MUSICAL ARTISTS WILL BE TAKING THE STAGE TONIGHT? The lineup of those set for solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

WHO'S GETTING THE 2024 CMA WILLIE NELSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD? Country Music icon George Strait, whose career spanned more than 40 years and included 60 No.1 singles and 33 platinum or multiplatinum-selling albums. Previous recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), Loretta Lynn (2021) and Alan Jackson (2022).

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over the course of many years and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on fans and industry alike.

IS THERE AN OFFICIAL 2024 CMS AWARDS PLAYLIST? Yup, and you can check it out here. For example, you can check out the 2024 CMA Awards Playlist on YouTube.

THE FINE PRINT: Produced by the Country Music Association, The 58th Annual CMA Awards is directed by Alan Carter, with Jon Macks as head writer and Robert Deaton executive-producing.

WHO'S NOMINATED FOR THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS? Along with the rundown of the nominees that's included in the video above, here's a look at who's in the running this year:

