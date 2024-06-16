Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: amandla stenberg, disney, star wars, star wars celebration, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The Acolyte, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg on Crashing a "Furry" Dance Party

The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg shared what went down when they accidentally crashed a "furry" dance party at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Long before audiences saw Amandla Stenberg make their debut on the Disney+ series The Acolyte, the actor, who plays twins Osha and Mae, stumbled upon a mysterious discovery among the Star Wars fandom during Celebration 2023. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Stenberg shared a story about crashing a furry dance party while wearing a bunny hat.

"I went back to my hotel [after the convention], and I put on my bunny hat, and I heard this EDM music coming from outside, and I was like, 'What is that?'" Stenberg told host Jimmy Fallon. "So I followed it, naturally, and I went downstairs… and in front of me there was this park — it was so beautiful, the light was shining down — and in the park was like 50 furries. That's when I realized that the Venn diagram of Star Wars fans and furries exists."

The furry community welcomed them with open arms, "I was just having the time of my life, and it didn't even occur to me — I was like, 'Oh, they think that I, too, am a furry,'" Stenberg recalled. "And now, we are congregating together in this beautiful — it was honesty beautiful." After a break, the actor returned only to find their new friends gone. "My heart shattered. I was so, so sad," Stenberg said. "I really felt like, I was like, 'Did I hallucinate that? Am I okay?' And then I started scouring the streets, I was like, 'Excuse me, sir, have you seen a group of people in mascot costumes?' And people are like, 'No?' And I'm like, running from street to street looking for them."

For more, make sure to check out the complete video interview. New episodes of The Acolyte, which also stars Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett, Joonas Suotamo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Dafne Keen, stream on Tuesdays on Disney+.

