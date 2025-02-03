Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, Jen Richards, Leslye Headland, The Acoltye

The Acolyte Writer Jen Richards on Headland, Cancellation & More

Jen Richards (Mayfair Witches) spoke with Bleeding Cool about The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland having equal voices in the writers' room and more.

Jen Richards has taken as much pride in her writing as her acting with her work since her YouTube series Her Story in 2016. In addition to her 20+ filmography of on-screen roles, she's also written for the 2017 Showtime documentary More Than T, the Go90's series Threads, the 2018 short There You Are, and her biggest opportunity in the Star Wars TV series The Acolyte for Disney+, contributing to the series' penultimate episode "Choice." The series focuses on twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), youths at opposite ends of the Force spectrum, with Osha trying to become a Jedi but quitting and Mae following the path of the Dark Side in a quest of vengeance.

Richards co-wrote "Choice" with Charmaine DeGrate and Jasmyne Flounoy, exposing the truth behind the events of Brendok that resulted in the twins being separated, an accidental murder, and a witches coven destroyed as we find out the conspiracy four Jedi played a part in, how Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) became Osha's initial master with her interest in joining the Jedi, and the truth she eventually discovers. While promoting her role in AMC's Mayfair Witches, Richards spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with creator Leslye Headland, her reaction to the series' cancelation, and Manny Jacinto's performance as Qimir.

Jen Richards' Reflects on Star Wars Legacy on 'The Acolyte'

Bleeding Cool: What was it like working with Leslye creatively on 'The Acolyte,' and how did you end up getting to co-write the penultimate episode, "The Choice," with Charmaine and Jasmyne? Did you have any thoughts about this decision not to renew the series given what was set up and the potential that was lost?

With Leslye, I would follow her into the fires of Mordor [from 'Lord of the Rings']. Leslye is brilliant and deeply a good person. I trust her taste, and I would go anywhere with her. She's amazing. We all loved her and her vision of the show. She felt it was important for her to make sure all the writers in the room got at least one episode and our names were on them. I love her.

I am obviously disappointed. I don't think [snickers] that's unexpected to say that it didn't get renewed. I thought some of the characters we created for 'The Acolyte' were instantly iconic, particularly Manny's performance as Qimir is one for the ages. It is one of the greatest Star Wars villains and had some of the greatest fight scenes. We're in the midseason of 'The Acolyte,' I love the space witches, which was our version of the 'Night Sisters,' and I would have liked to have played in that sandbox a lot more.

The Acolytle, which also stars Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Joonas Suotamo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss is available to stream on Disney+. Mayfair Witches, which also stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Charlayne Woodard, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels, airs on Sundays on AMC and is available to stream on AMC+.

