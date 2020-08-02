The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Preview: Nothing Is Ever What It Seems

Heading into the second-half of TNT's The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, the killings continue as Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), and John Moore (Luke Evans) are stretched to their limits to catch the murderer. In this week's "Belly of the Beast" and "Memento Mori"Sara looks outside the team for help as the pieces of the puzzle begin to take shape- but will it be in time to stop the killer from striking close to home? But even with a suspect at hand, another missing child will find Sara working with a former adversary- while Kreizler faces a personal and professional crisis. Yet through it all, there is this feeling among our trio that none of this is what it appears to be:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness season 2, episode 5 "Belly of the Beast": After the horrific murder of a Lying-In Hospital employee, the team are now hot on the heels of the murderer. Sara (Dakota Fanning) enlists the help of Joanna (Brittany Batchelder) to tail their prime suspect. Sara, Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) try and put the pieces together, but they find that not even Sara's office is out of the killer's reach.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness season 2, episode 6 "Memento Mori": Sara (Dakota Fanning) and Moore (Luke Evans) return to the killer's abandoned house in search of new information about their suspect. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) faces ruin after a tragic incident at the Institute. Sara and the team are enlisted to rescue another missing child, but this time they must work with their adversary, former Commissioner Thomas Byrnes (Ted Levine).

Returning this season with Brühl, Evans, and Fanning are Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies) and Matthew Shear (Mistress America) as twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson; Robert Ray Wisdom (The Wire) as Cyrus; and Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes. Melanie Field (Heathers) and Rosy McEwen (The Letter Writer) join the cast this season. The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.