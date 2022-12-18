The Always Sunny Podcast: Danny DeVito Really Loves Eating on Camera

While there are a ton of things stressing us out about the holiday season (we're big fans of January 2nd), it's good to know we'll be kicking off the final week before Christmas with a special present from Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's The Always Sunny Podcast. That's right… The Podcast Gang has none other than Danny DeVito in the studio for this week's episode. And just to make sure they get you in the mood for the special occasion, they released a clip where DeVito declares his love for eating on camera. Of course, there's also a mini-compilation of some of Frank's best food moments- rum ham and beyond!

Here's a look at a preview for this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, followed by a look back at what we've seen of DeVito's appearance so far:

Here's a look back at the rundown that was released last week for how the next two weeks were looking for The Always Sunny Podcast, with the livestream going down on December 12th and DeVito in-studio on December 19th. And in the teaser below, we get a clip or two previewing DeVito's appearance (with the line about the ham being more than enough to sell us on tomorrow's episode):

Here's a look back at McElhenney's Instagram post highlighting DeVito and The Podcast Gang in-studio & sporting some of the best "worst" holiday sweaters so far this season: