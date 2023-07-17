Posted in: FX, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, podcast, season 16, the always sunny podcast

The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Megan Ganz confirmed that The Always Sunny Podcast has been put on hold for now.

After the final credits roles on FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" (written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens), The Gang will be closing the door on the 16th season. And while we know that a 17th season is on the way, when that will be (and when we will hear anything about it) will depend on when AMPTP finally comes to its senses and does right by SAG-AFTRA & the WGA. And now, we're learning that will also be the case with The Always Sunny Podcast, with McElhenney, Day, Howerton, and Megan Ganz posting that the podcast will be "on hold for now," with the hope of new episodes "soon." While not exactly the news that anyone wanted to hear, the podcast falls directly into the category of promoting any struck content that's still viably in play.

Here's a look at the message that was posted earlier today confirming that the podcast would be going dark for the foreseeable future:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

