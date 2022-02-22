The Always Sunny Podcast: Rob McElhenney's Fond(?) Beach Memories

After a day set aside every year in the U.S. to celebrate everyone who's been president, we're back to the abnormal normalcy of covering television. And one of the things that have been helped us along the way has been Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. With "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" being both the focus of this week's episode as well as an excuse to go off on some great tangents (and the caller hotline episode definitely worth a rewatch), we have another preview in case you need convincing why TASP is the kind of podcast even for folks who may not normally be into podcasts. In the following clip, McElhenney shares some memories of going to the beach with his family. And while we would love to give you an overview, this might best be left to McElhenney. But let's just say it involves vinegar, tiny swimsuits, how said vinegar can impact a boy's penis size, and some great follow-up from Day & Howerton.

So here's a look at McElhenney sharing those fond (??) childhood beach memories, and make sure to check out "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

In this previously-released preview, a discussion about skiing leads to Howerton explaining to Day and McElhenney how the true definition of radical is a broken clavicle. And let's just say he has first-hand knowledge of this information. Though Day makes a very convincing "peas" counter-argument…

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: