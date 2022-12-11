The Always Sunny Podcast Shares Danny DeVito Clip; Holiday Spectacular

We've got two big holiday weeks coming up for Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's The Always Sunny Podcast. First up, this week brings the Holiday Spectacular livestream (more on that below). A week after that, we have none other than Danny DeVito in the studio for an episode. Seriously. Finally. And just in case you need further proof, The Podcast Gang included a couple of moments with DeVito from the show.

Here's a look at the rundown of how the next two weeks look for The Always Sunny Podcast, with the livestream event set for December 12th and DeVito in-studio on December 19th. And along the way, we get a clip or two previewing DeVito's triumphant appearance. Okay, we haven't seen it yet… but just the line about the ham was enough to sell us:

Here's a look back at McElhenney's Instagram post from last week highlighting DeVito and The Podcast Gang in-studio & sporting some of the best "worst" holiday sweaters so far this season:

Here's a reminder from McElhenney, Howerton & Day to take part tomorrow (Monday, December 12th) in the podcast's Holiday Spectacular livestream (starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, with proceeds going to some very worthy causes), so make sure to reserve a spot:

The LIVE Holiday Spectacular is almost upon us! All proceeds go to charity. Don't be a Scrooge, come hang with the dudes! (and Meg.) Join us Monday, 12/12 at 6pm PST / 9pm ET! Come hang with us (virtually) and support a great cause! Tix available at https://t.co/mNSh5YpwML. pic.twitter.com/tgurQ1Ugo1 — The Always Sunny Podcast (@TheSunnyPodcast) December 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet