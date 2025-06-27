Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Co-Showrunner Glassner Shares Season 3 Production Update

The Ark co-showrunner/executive producer Jonathan Glassner had some good news to share regarding filming on the SYFY series' third season.

The good news keeps rolling in for fans of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark. Less than four months after the news hit that the series would be back for a third season, a teaser was released earlier this week to announce that production was officially underway on the 2026-returning series. Now, Glassner is passing along news of another major milestone: "Day 1 of season 3, wrapped!" Along with the news, Glassner posted an image of the clapperboard (listing Sandra Mitrović as the director).

Here's a look at what Electric Entertainment and the show's Instagram accounts had to share from Glassner earlier today:

"We're thrilled to launch another season of 'The Ark!' shared Devlin in a statement when the news was originally announced back in March. "Back in space again, and the best is yet to come!" Here's a look at the teaser announcement that went live earlier this week:

The popular series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. During the second season, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. SYFY's The Ark stars Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

Dean Devlin (The Librarians, Leverage: Redemption) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers – alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers. The first two seasons of SYFY's The Ark are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The Ark: Dean Devlin Teases What's Ahead for Season Three

Devlin spoke with Bleeding Cool while promoting his TNT series The Librarians: The Next Chapter about how The Ark season three will feel like the series' true next evolution, taking a more dramatic shift from previous seasons.

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you could say about the upcoming season of The Ark? I also liked seeing that Pavle Jerinic (who plays Security Chief Felix Strickland in 'The Ark') as an addition to 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'.

What a great actor he is, what a find! Well, it's interesting because the first two seasons of 'The Ark' were kind of the pilot of the show, and season three is actually the first of the series in a strange way, in that they found this new home, this new place to begin their colony. 'The Ark' has a brand-new destiny, and it is now on a search and rescue mission. The show takes place both on the new colony and during these rescue missions, so it's a bigger universe and a bigger show this year than it's been up till now.

