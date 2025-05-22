Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin

Dean Devlin (The Librarians: The Next Chapter) spoke with Bleeding Cool about what fans can expect from the third season of SYFY's The Ark.

If there's one thing the SYFY series The Ark does well, it's making the most of its awareness and embracing its identity as a compelling science fiction drama and survival series. Not only has the ragtag crew led by Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) persevered under the most extreme of circumstances, but the Ark One has had to face multiple threats from within and from the outside, but mostly from within first, as discombobulated the command structure and morale gets, especially when the bulk of the senior officers of the original crew are killed before the current crew awoke from their slumber. Now, under a more united front and a true destination to possibly call home, creator Dean Devlin spoke with Bleeding Cool while promoting his TNT series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, about how The Ark season three will feel like the true next evolution of the series going into a more dramatic shift from previous seasons.

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you could say about the upcoming season of The Ark? I also liked seeing that Pavle Jerinic (who plays Security Chief Felix Strickland in 'The Ark') as an addition to 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'.

What a great actor he is, what a find! Well, it's interesting because the first two seasons of 'The Ark' were kind of the pilot of the show, and season three is actually the first of the series in a strange way, in that they found this new home, this new place to begin their colony. 'The Ark' has a brand-new destiny, and it is now on a search and rescue mission. The show takes place both on the new colony and during these rescue missions, so it's a bigger universe and a bigger show this year than it's been up till now.

The Ark, which also stars Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, Shalini Peiris, Tiana Upceva, Paul Leonard Murray, and Samantha Glassner, is available to stream on Peacock and returns for season three on Syfy in 2026. The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on May 25th and 26th with new episodes on Mondays on TNT.

