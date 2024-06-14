Posted in: SYFY, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Christie Burke, dean devlin, Jonathan Glassner, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, ryan adams, Stacey Read, syfy, the ark, trailer

The Ark: Devlin & Glassner's Space Drama Gets Epic Season 2 Trailer

SYFY released the Season 2 trailer for Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's epic sci-fi space drama The Ark, set to return on July 17th.

As we embark on the home stretch of the journey before the season two premiere of The Ark, SYFY released the official trailer for the space sci-fi drama. Leading the way is Christie Burke's Lt. Sharon Garnet, who's had a bit of problems keeping morale on the ship and keeping her authority on the Ark One with such limited resources and what seems to be more diminished loyalties as the scrappy crew discovers there are threats beyond the external natural phenomena of space.

The Ark: Season Two Trailer Continues the Journey

The trailer begins with Garnet asking about the ship's approach to a new planet and weighing the risks as the Ark One stays the course to their new potential home. The first half shows general crew motions and optimism as the second half builds into the potential threats like the other Arks, who they have yet to determine if they're friend or foes.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. The series features an ensemble cast also starring Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The series comes from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

Glassner told Bleeding Cool that The Ark is "a whole different kind of storytelling. This is more of a tale of survival than as opposed to a mission." Season two premieres July 17th on Syfy and is available to stream on Peacock. You can check out our interview with Devlin and Glassner here.

