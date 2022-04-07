The Ark: Dean Devlin, SYFY Series Begins Production; Announces Cast

SYFY's The Ark has announced the casting for series regulars and the status of production, which has begun production at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. Check out the series regulars and their characters below.

Created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate), The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and a loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Devlin and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are Co-Showrunners and executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

The cast for The Ark series regulars includes Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, Ryan Adams as Angus Medford, and Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane. Lt. Sharon Garnet is a low-ranking officer who is not one to embrace the spotlight but she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes Ark One. Lt. James Brice oversees Ark One's navigation systems. Alicia Nevins is a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilized. Angus Medford is an insecure young man, except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming. And Lt. Spencer Lane is another low-ranking officer who believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned.