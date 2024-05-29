Posted in: Peacock, Preview, SYFY, TV | Tagged: dean devlin, Jonathan Glassner, peacock, preview, syfy, the ark

The Ark Season 2 Images Released: SYFY Sci-Fi Drama Returns July 17th

Set for July 17th, SYFY released some impressive preview images for Dean Devlin & Jonathan Glassner's sci-fi space drama, The Ark Season 2.

It looks like the Ark One has set its date from departure for season two as Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's (Stargate franchise) sci-fi space drama The Ark returns on July 17th on SYFY. We also get a first look at the new season. The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

The Ark Resumes Its Course For Season Two on Syfy

The initial premise of The Ark involves a group of would-be colonists who are set from a devastated Earth to a new home, Proxima b. As their ship, Ark One, suffers a catastrophic event, the bulk of the technical crew and all of the ship's senior officers are lost as its survivors have to make do to sustain their limited resources while finding ways to extend their journey battling unknown threats. The series features an ensemble cast starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. Season one's popularity across all platforms – including SYFY and Peacock – reached 6.5 million viewers.

"Our mantra on the show is 'The only thing expected is the unexpected,'" Devlin said when he and Glassner broke down the series to Bleeding Cool in April 2023. "We want this to constantly go places you don't see coming, but to do that, you have to set up an anticipation of where you think it's going, and then you can take it in a new direction." Regarding what we can expect from season two, "We will eventually get to some planets. It's not ever going to become a colonizing show, at least not this one. It could be a spinoff that does, but it's about the journey, not about the arrival," Glasner said. Season one is available to stream on Peacock.

