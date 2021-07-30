The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe Offers First-Look Preview

Now, this is definitely something we're going to make sure ends up in our grubby hands. AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics revealed the cover for The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe from illustrator Brian Rood (Star Wars, Transformers) earlier this month, and now we have a special preview to show you what's going on between the covers. And what sets this artbook apart from others? We're talking about the first time that the casts of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond have been featured in the same piece of art- we're talking over 50 cast members/characters.

Available at comic shops on September 29, and everywhere books are sold on October 5, The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe is an in-depth compilation of behind-the-scenes pre-production and production art from all three of AMC's TWD Universe series and will feature never-before-seen original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special product illustrations, and more from the shows inspired by Robert Kirkman's comic book turned pop-culture phenomenon. In addition, the book kicks off with an introduction by Chief Content Officer of TWD Universe Scott M. Gimple and fun facts from creators and crew members on all three series. Here are some never-before-seen looks at the art on Daryl's (Norman Reedus) iconic jacket & its origin, the fan-favorite walker known as "Bicycle Girl," and behind-the-scenes artwork from the newest spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

"We're thrilled to reveal this monumental painting by Brian Rood, combining all three of 'The Walking Dead' Universe series like never before,' shares Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. "The image perfectly encapsulates the epic scope of the ever-expanding TWD Universe, and we look forward to sharing more with fans as we approach the book's launch this Fall." The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe standard edition can be pre-ordered right now everywhere books are sold, in both print and digital formats, along with TWDUShop.com:

A special edition, featuring a new cover by superstars David Finch & Dave McCaig, can be exclusively pre-ordered at the Skybound Store:

The AMC Networks Publishing Limited Edition Exclusive featuring a new cover utilizing the three-circle symbol displayed throughout the shows by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn is also available to pre-order here:

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.