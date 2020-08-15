The Baby-Sitters Club Star Xochitl Gomez Demonstrates Braid Art

You may know her better as her character Dawn Schafer in Netflix' new The Baby-Sitters Club series, but Xochitl Gomez is bringing some of her flair and style to everyone by showing you how to braid hair. When she was on Gentefied, her character (young Ana) wore her hair in braids a lot, basically every time we saw her. The actress dug the look, so she taught herself to replicate the hairstyle. And now, she's passing that on to you!

In a YouTube video posted by Netflix Futures, which is their channel for kids and family content (and is on YouTube Kids), Xochitl teaches you how to do her favorite "double dutch" braids, but that's far from the only video – even far from the only The Baby-Sitters Club cast "how-to" video. The casts of several Netflix kids and family shows have videos from talking about their characters to talking about their first time in trouble to teaching you things like how to bake cookies, sign certain words in ASL, braid – and there's even a couple set tour videos.

In case you haven't checked out The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix – you totally should. It's charming, funny, heartfelt, and fresh, but still nostalgic for those who grew up with the original series. You can read my spoiler-free review of the series here, or you can watch it for yourself on Netflix. It's only 13 episodes long and with each episode being around half an hour, it's perfect for having on in the background while you work from home, do school from home, or just watching stay at home. I mean, what else is there to do? Plus now you can rock some sweet braids while binge-watching, thanks to Xochitl!