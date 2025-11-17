The Beatles Anthology Docuseries Set for Disney+ Debut on Nov. 26th

The definitive story of The Beatles… as told by The Beatles themselves. The Beatles Anthology, a nine-part documentary series, premieres on November 26th with a three-episode premiere exclusively on Disney+. Beautifully restored and expanded from eight to nine episodes, the series offers an unprecedented and intimate view of The Beatles' legendary trajectory and inner workings.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr take us along for the ride as they revisit the highs and lows and twists and turns of The Beatles' long and winding eight years as a band. The series spans the band's gritty, hungry early days to the phenomenon of Beatlemania and global superstardom. The series's new ninth episode features illuminating and previously unreleased footage of Paul, George, and Ringo during the creation of the original 1990s "Anthology" series and music project. The Beatles Anthology was initially broadcast in 1995 in the U.S. on ABC and in the UK on ITV, followed by a Grammy Award-winning home video release. For Disney+, several elements of the series have been updated, including footage restoration and sound mix overseen by the Apple Corps production team working with the supremely skilled technicians at Peter Jackson's Park Road Post in Wellington, New Zealand.

The series' original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories of Beatlemania, the band's groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music. There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George, and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on "The Anthology" and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.