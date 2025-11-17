Posted in: TV | Tagged: The Beatles, The Beatles Anthology
The Beatles Anthology Docuseries Set for Disney+ Debut on Nov. 26th
The Beatles Anthology docuseries, remastered with a new ninth episode, debuts on Disney+ on November 26th with its first three episodes.
The definitive story of The Beatles… as told by The Beatles themselves. The Beatles Anthology, a nine-part documentary series, premieres on November 26th with a three-episode premiere exclusively on Disney+. Beautifully restored and expanded from eight to nine episodes, the series offers an unprecedented and intimate view of The Beatles' legendary trajectory and inner workings.
John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr take us along for the ride as they revisit the highs and lows and twists and turns of The Beatles' long and winding eight years as a band. The series spans the band's gritty, hungry early days to the phenomenon of Beatlemania and global superstardom. The series's new ninth episode features illuminating and previously unreleased footage of Paul, George, and Ringo during the creation of the original 1990s "Anthology" series and music project. The Beatles Anthology was initially broadcast in 1995 in the U.S. on ABC and in the UK on ITV, followed by a Grammy Award-winning home video release. For Disney+, several elements of the series have been updated, including footage restoration and sound mix overseen by the Apple Corps production team working with the supremely skilled technicians at Peter Jackson's Park Road Post in Wellington, New Zealand.
The series' original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories of Beatlemania, the band's groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music. There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George, and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on "The Anthology" and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.
The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps' production team, working with Peter Jackson's Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams, along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music. Oliver Murray directs The Beatles Anthology Episode Nine. Episodes One through Eight are directed by Geoff Wonfor, Bob Smeaton, and Matt Longfellow. All episodes are produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Martin R. Smith. The Beatles Anthology joins several other iconic films and series from The Beatles on Disney+, including "Let It Be," "Beatles '64," and the Emmy Award-winning series, "The Beatles: Get Back." All these can be found in The Beatles Collection on Disney+.