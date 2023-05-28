The Blacklist S10 Eps. 14, 15 & 16 Previews Released; A Quick Reminder Here's a look at the overviews (and more) for The Blacklist S10E14 "The Nowhere Bride," S10E15 "The Hat Trick," and S10E16 "Blair Foster."

Before we take a look at the official episode overviews (and more) for S10E14 "The Nowhere Bride," S10E15 "The Hat Trick," and S10E16 "Blair Foster," we have two big reminders to pass along regarding the tenth & final season of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist. Beginning on June 1st, the show will move to Tuesday nights at 8 pm (kicking off the new night with back-to-back episodes). And then, looking ahead to the future, the two-hour series finale is set for July 13th, from 8-10 pm ("Raymond Reddington, Pt. 1" & "Raymond Reddington: Good Night"). Okay, now that we have all of the business stuff out of the way, here's a look at what's ahead for Red (Spader) and the team tonight and for the following two week:

The Blacklist S10E14, S10E15 & S10E16 Overviews & More

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14 "The Nowhere Bride": The task force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed; Red (James Spader) offers his help to a powerful cartel leader; Siya (Anya Banerjee) visits a connection from her mother's past. Directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Cristina Boada.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15 "The Hat Trick": In an effort to prove their worth to Congressman Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore), Red (James Spader) provides the task force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear; Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) helps a friend make amends. Directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Katie Bockes & Sam Christopher.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 16 "Blair Foster": When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red (James Spader) helps the team investigate her operation; Sen. Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and Cooper (Harry Lennix) await a judge's decision on the fate of the task force. Directed by Saray Deiseil and written by Taylor Martin.

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

