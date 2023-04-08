The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 7 Preview: The Freelancer Returns Here's a look at the preview images and overview for NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist S10E07 "The Freelancer: Part 2."

Heading into this week's episode of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist, Wujing (Chin Han) makes three things brutally clear. That he will do anything he needs to do to bring down Red (Spader). That he has a "zero tolerance policy" when it comes to anyone who betrays him – as Vesco (Stacy Keach) learned the hard way. And when it comes to Dr. Perillos (Laverne Cox), it's clear that he doesn't like loose ends. All of that is important to keep in mind as we take a look at what awaits us this weekend – here's a look at our preview for S10E07 "The Freelancer: Part 2" (directed by Cort Hessler and written by Sam Christopher).

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 7 "The Freelancer: Part 2": The return of The Freelancer unveils a conspiracy to Red (James Spader) and the team involving a local photographer; Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) hits a personal milestone. Directed by Cort Hessler and written by Sam Christopher, here's a look at what's ahead with the preview images released for this week's chapter of NBC's The Blacklist:

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.