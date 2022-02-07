The Book of Boba Fett: Bounty Hunter Cad Bane Earns Key Art High Honor

Look, we've been having some fun with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett and how it's looking more and more like the third season of The Mandalorian. But can you blame us? We've had Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian (with darksaber), Grogu, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, and more hitting our screens over the past few weeks. Of course, if we're going to mention Vanth then we're going to have to mention the last bounty hunter he would've ever wanted to encounter- Cad Bane (played by Dorian Kingi, voiced by Corey Burton), who makes it painfully clear that Tatooine belongs to the Pyke Syndicate. And it's for that introduction that Bane gets this week's key art character profile poster high honor:

With the season finale set for next week, here's a quick recap of the action we've been treated to so far with the newest teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUxcjRyXeHs)

Here's a look at Morrison & Wen's interview with NME where Morrison revealed his stealthy plan to make less mean more when it came to the amount of dialogue Boba Fett had to speak- and how a call from the Atlanta "Empire" struck him down:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being Boba Fett | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoPGDDQPCG4)

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first five episodes currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)