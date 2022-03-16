The Boys: CAOS Alum Chance Perdomo Joins Spinoff Series Cast

While the flagship series is locked & ready to unleash its third season this June, the upcoming supes college-based spinoff series continues going through changes. First, Craig Rosenberg reportedly exited the series amicably over creative differences, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters taking over as showrunners. Then, Shane Paul McGhie and Aimee Carrero departed the series in part due to the current length of the production and other reasons (more on that in a minute). Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has joined the cast of Amazon's The Boys spinoff series as a young supe (replacing McGhie), with Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips also starring. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the irreverent, R-rated show explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Last week, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Carrero and McGhie had departed the project (with Carrero joining Prime Video's The Consultant as well as Paramount+'s limited series The Offer). Reports were that the show's long development history with the actors attached for well over a year as well as major creative shifts from Fazekas & Tara Butters putting "their own stamp on the show" were major reasons for Carrero and McGhie's departures. For example, sources say that McGhie's character has "undergone a significant creative evolution."

"Much like 'Mork & Mindy' spun-off from 'Happy Days'—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke said in a statement. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, 'Baywatch Nights' spun-off from 'Baywatch,' and it had vampires. Vampires!"

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.