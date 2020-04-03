"The Boys": Eric Kripke On What Butcher, Homelander Make Of All This

When last time we checked in with The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke, he was hard at work (from a healthy distance) editing the second season of Amazon Prime's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series. But even while the team's burning the midnight oil to get the new season out to the homebound masses (hopefully, sooner rather than later), Kripke took some time to pen a few words he believes would be coming from Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) in these pandemic times.

Similar to what he took to Twitter to do with Supernatural earlier (which you can check out here), here's a look at Kripke's real-world take from The Boys perspective (and I use "real world" because Homelander's words sound very similar to ones we've heard being thrown around a lot lately by The White House):

"Oi, you there. Yeah, you. Just keep your two meters away, mate. You take one step closer, and I'll take that flagpole there, shove it so far down your throat, the Stars 'n' Stripes will pop right outta your bum, folks will be salutin' your arse all day. Trust me, I can bollocks a bastard and still keep my social distance."

"We are Americans! Would John Wayne be scared of a flu? No! So get out there and spend money! Make sure our stock market flourishes! And if a few million elderly people die, well, Grandma and Grandpa are making a heroic sacrifice for America! I'll see all of you out at Easter!"

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time – with a bloody Homelander meeting his son (???), followed by a bloody mess that finds A Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence; and The Deep (Chace Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more. Joining the series this season are Aya Cash, Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.

"The Boys": A Look at the Series

Here's a look at the previous trailers and teasers for The Boys, with some serious eye-opening NSFW stuff:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven," and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes.

On the side of The Boys, Urban's Billy Butcher is mysterious and brutal, hiding a personal agenda as he approaches potential new recruit Hughie (Jack Quaid), claiming to be a shadowy government operative. Butcher capitalizes on Hughie's rage over his girlfriend Robin's accidental death at the hands of Superhero A-Train and enlists Hughie as part of his plan to bring down the super-hero franchise.

Rounding out Butcher's team are Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities.

On the flip side, The Seven are Starr (American Gothic) as The Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven; Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon) as Queen Maeve, a member of The Seven; Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero; Jesse T. Usher (Survivor's Remorse) as speedster with a major PR problem, A-Train; Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) as Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills; Alex Hassell as perverted invisible hero Translucent (who's not really…you know… "translucent"); and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) is Starlight/Annie, a young woman who can make lightning bolts flash from her eyes and dreams of being a "real superhero" like the famous Seven;

Elisabeth Shue's (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Karate Kid) super-hero handler Madelyn Stillwell was the Vice President of Hero Management for Vought and the person responsible for cleaning up after the "heroes." Jennifer Esposito (NCIS, Blindspot) has also been cast in the recurring role of CIA Agent Susan Raynor, with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) set as Hughie's father and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) as the mysterious Mr. Edgar

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Kripke, who also serves as writer, executive producer and directed the season finale. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film's Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), Pavun Shetty (New Girl), and Ori Marmur (Preacher), as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce, with the pilot episode directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios co-produce the Amazon Prime Video with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film