The Boys: Erin Moriarty Calls Out Toxic Trolls, Feels "Dehumanized"

As filming continues on the fourth season of Amazon and EP & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, series star Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January) is going public with her feelings about the way she's been treated by a segment of viewers who claim to be "fans" but are actually (as we see it) misogynistic, gatekeeping trolls whose goal in life it is to spread their hate-filled bile onto anything that doesn't fit their narrow-minded view of how things "should be." Moriarty's post was a follow-up to an article addressing what she's had to deal with since the series began. In the article "#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'Fans'" (here), butcherscanary wrote in support of Moriarty while also pushing back on & calling out those who've been coming at Moriarty with the same kind of toxic masculinity that the series had spent an entire season demonstrating just how destructively controlling it is to women. "I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed," Moriarty wrote in the post before addressing everything she's put into the role over the years that's allowed her to "change & evolve mentally and physically." And the sad irony isn't lost on Moriarty, who added, "I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against." As much as this is meant to give you an overview of the situation, both Moriarty's post and butcherscanary's are necessary readings that we could never do justice by summarizing.

Here's a look at a screencap of Moriarty's post (which you can check out here), followed by the full text of the caption included with a screencap of butcherscanary's article:

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). So with that I say: a) thank you to [butcherscanary] b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."