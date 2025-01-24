Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: billy joel, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Jack Quaid Thanks Billy Joel for "Greatest Day of My Life"

It's safe to say The Boys' Jack Quaid appreciated getting some love from Billy Joel's social media: "This is the greatest day of my life."

At this point, if we need to give you an overview of the important role the great musical prophet Billy Joel plays in the universe of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, then we don't know what you've been watching but we strongly suggest a four-season binge watch stat. From the reference made by Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Robin (Jess Salgueiro) early on in the opening episode to the backstory on why the award-winning singer/songwriter has such a strong connection to Hughie's memories of his mother Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt) before she left, the streaming series isn't lacking in Billy Joel goodness.

Well, that appreciation didn't go unnoticed. Earlier today, Joel's official social media accounts spotlighted the namecheck during Hughie and Robin's curbside conversation – and the honor definitely did not go unnoticed by Quaid. First commenting in the comments section of the original post, Quaid then took to his own Instagram Stories to share that "this is the greatest day of my life" and to thank the social media team for the shout out. Here's a look:

"Raise your hand if you have a Billy Joel poster on your wall. Raise your hand if you've ever made out under one. 'The Boys'' Hughie and Robin shared a few moments under one," read the caption to the Instagram post, sharing the Joel-related scene from that touching-turned-horrifically tragic moment between Hughie and Robin.

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

