The Boys: Kripke Knows Padalecki/Ackles Reunion Would Break Internet

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke knows that a reunion between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles during Season 5 would break the internet.

Okay, so here's what we know. The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke is definitely interested in having Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki join the series in some capacity before it wraps up its run with its fifth and final season – and Padalecki is clear that he's all-in to make it happen. While nothing had been finalized yet – with Kripke emphasizing that he wants to make sure that he has Padalecki appear in a way that makes sense – things are sounding good. Of course, Padalecki joining the cast could also mean potential on-screen reunions with Jensen Ackles (assuming Soldier Boy returns) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (assuming Kessler survives this season). Those are reunions that will get a ton of attention – especially if Kripke and the team can find a way to have some dialogue between Padalecki's and Ackles' characters (as long as it makes sense). It's a notion not lost on Kripke, as he shared with EW in a recent interview.

"The value of that is to break the internet. So we'll see whether it's right for the story. But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that's appealing," Kripke shared – noting, "Yeah, it's fair" to say that the plan is for it to happen (barring unforeseen circumstances). "We both have now seen that it looks like our schedules will line up. I don't have the role for him yet just because we haven't cooked it up. We're still really early in the season 5 break, but it does seem like the planets are aligning. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen. Again, I don't know what the character is, I don't know if it's one episode or more, I genuinely know a total of zero about all of that. I'm not being coy. I really don't know," the showrunner and executive producer added.

In The Boys Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. Here's a look at the teaser trailer for the Judalina Neira-penned "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" which was released earlier this week – followed by some previous insights from Kripke regarding the two newest additions to The Seven:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

