The Boys, Lovecraft Country & More: Our All Heart, No Head Emmys Picks

Okay, time to kick things off with a personal/professional confession. When it comes to predicting awards shows, we suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck. Our biggest problem is that we don't know how to separate our hearts from our heads. Bigger picture? Our hearts take the lead with our heads telling our hearts that they're absolutely right. So it's essentially an ego thing where our picks are always right and it's the voting body that got it wrong. But with that said, we still like making predictions so for the Emmy Awards 2021, we're trying something different. In the rundown of nominations below, we made our picks based on the first choice(s) that came to mind. No sliding down rabbit holes that require throwing together a Charlie Kelly/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia conspiracy board. Pure gut and heart instinct. After that, we then went back and jotted down words & thoughts that came to mind the first five seconds after reading the category title. So what you're about to read is about as far from a scientific method as you'll find (and no, we weren't picking between The Boys and Lovecraft Country) and not something you should be using as the basis for betting, but who knows? Maybe shutting down our brains is the best way to handle awards shows.

So here's a look at some of this year's Emmy Awards categories (with our picks in bold, and our thoughts next to each category title). Just to be clear? None of this is meant as a slight to about 98% of the nominees because this year's nomination pool is killer. So many shows and performances would've run the awards gauntlet any other year:

Best Comedy: Two of these aren't really comedies; Ted Lasso knocked everyone on their asses.

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Best Drama: I can't pick because either one would have me doing cartwheels. Lovecraft Country nice "f**k you' to HBO and The Boys would make spandex shows legit.

"The Boys" (Amazon Prime)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Pose" (FX)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I May Destroy You | Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTjlurdbNnw&t=8s)

Best Limited Series: Any of these would be winners in a year where I May Destroy You didn't exist. Just not this one.

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime)

"WandaVision" (Disney+)

Best Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart was a close second, but Kaley Cuoco was so strong comedically that it dragged the entire show into the comedy category (which overall, it didn't belong).

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ted Lasso — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u7EIiohs6U)

Best Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis took an NBC Sports character and brought his to well-rounded life in a series that actually finds a way to inspire viewers while not feeling like a fairy tale.

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Best Actress, Drama: Sorry not sorry, this one should be all Jurnee Smollett.

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lovecraft Country: Comic-Con Sneak Peek | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI0q-jFWx-s)

Best Actor, Drama: Sorry not sorry, this one should be all Jonathan Majors (with bonus points for Loki).

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: The genius of Michaela Coel needs to be recognized.

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WandaVision | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo)

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Paul Bettany, with one of the best & underappreciated performances this year.

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Saturday Night Live splits the vote and very-deserving Hannah Waddingham walks away with the win.

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: The Iceberg on the Sinking of the Titanic – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP5bu9hLH9E)

Supporting Actor, Comedy: I defy any of these nominees to play an iceberg on SNL's "Weekend Update" and turn what could've been a "Titanic" of a sketch into a talent showcase the way Bowen Yang did.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting Actress, Drama: Of all the nominees, Gillian Anderson feels the most deserving because her role could've easily been looked at for lead nomination consideration.

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting Actor, Drama: Michael K. Williams was talent never appreciated enough. This wouldn't be a "sympathy win" (especially since voting was done by the time Williams passed). This is a well-earned win.

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Agatha All Along (From "WandaVision: Episode 7") (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8u8md-NiHM)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: WandaVision came at a time when the world was learning to appreciate just how great Kathryn Hahn is (and has been for some time).

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: A side of Evan Peters we don't see nearly enough of in a role that will do wonders for the roles he's considered for.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What the Hell Else Happened This Year? | The Daily Social Distancing Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x0aUnW8ZhI)

Variety Talk Series: It was the show that even COVID-19 couldn't stop, reminding us of Edward R. Murrow's wartime broadcasts. Trevor Noah might just be the most trusted name in news going today.

"Conan"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RuPaul's Drag Race | Season 12 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jf5IU7GmuI)

Reality-Competition Program: You can't have RuPaul break records with another hosting win this year and also not honor the show that gave birth to a global franchise that got viewers to open their minds and their hearts.

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Writing for a Comedy Series: A tough call, but Ted Lasso with a photo finish.

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" ("There Is No Line")

Maya Erskine, "PEN15" ("Play")

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, "Ted Lasso" ("Pilot")

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, "Ted Lasso" ("Make Rebecca Great Again")

Meredith Scardino, "Girls5eva" ("Pilot")

Steve Yockey, "The Flight Attendant" ("In Case of Emergency")

Writing for a Drama Series: WE TOLD YOU WE'RE NOT PICKING!

Yahlin Chang, "The Handmaid's Tale" ("Home")

Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" ("Chapter 16: The Rescue")

Dave Filoni, "The Mandalorian" ("Chapter 13: The Jedi")

Misha Green, "Lovecraft Country" ("Sundown")

Peter Morgan, "The Crown" ("War")

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, "Pose" ("Series Finale")

Rebecca Sonnenshine, "The Boys" ("What I Know")

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Drama Special: Coel. Genius. Should be the next Doctor on the BBC's Doctor Who.

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Laura Donney, "WandaVision," "Previously On"

Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit"

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, "WandaVision," "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"

Brad Ingelsby, "Mare of Easttown"

Jac Schaeffer, "WandaVision," "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"

Directing for a Comedy Series: Another close win for Ted Lasso.

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" ("There Is No Line")

Zach Braff, "Ted Lasso" ("Biscuits")

James Burrows, "B Positive" ("Pilot")

M.J. Delaney, "Ted Lasso" ("The Hope That Kills You")

Susanna Fogel, "The Flight Attendant" ("In Case of Emergency")

Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso" ("Make Rebecca Great Again")

James Widdoes, "Mom" ("Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")

Directing for a Drama Series: Just the visual alone should get Steven Canals the gold. Add in the performances and this should be a no-brainer.

Steven Canals, "Pose" ("Series Finale")

Benjamin Caron, "The Crown" ("Fairytale")

Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" ("Chapter 9: The Marshal")

Liz Garbus, "The Handmaid's Tale" ("The Wilderness")

Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown" ("War")

Julie Anne Robinson, "Bridgerton" ("Diamond of the First Water")

Directing for a Limited Series: Since this is from the "heart" then let me just say that Matt Shakman gets our thumbs-up for WandaVision for one very selfish reason. He was a heavy influence on what might just be the greatest sitcom of all time, the 15-seasons-and-counting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit"

Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad"

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, "I May Destroy You" ("Ego Death")

Thomas Kail, "Hamilton"

Sam Miller, "I May Destroy You" ("Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")

Matt Shakman, "WandaVision"

Craig Zobel, "Mare of Easttown"