The Boys S04 Poster Spotlights "Father of the Year" Homelander & Ryan

Homelander and Ryan get the spotlight in a new character profile poster for Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4.

Considering the sneak preview of the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys that we were treated to earlier today (more on that below), it feels only right that Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Homelander (Antony Starr) would be paired up for the next character profile key art poster. Here's hoping this is one of those instances where the metaphorical apple fell really, really far from the tree…

In the following clip that was released earlier today, a desperate Butcher (Karl Urban) attempts to get through to Ryan that Homelander isn't exactly the father figure role model that a young supe like Ryan needs in his life. Needless to say, Homelander has a different view on the matter – but the game-changing moment might be when Homelander (and Ryan) realize the price that Butcher has paid for his deadly dance with Homelander. Here's a look at the first official clip from Prime Video's The Boys Season 4 – with the hit streaming series hitting screens on Thursday, June 13th:

Speaking with Empire regarding the upcoming season, Kripke did share that he knows what will happen in that final episode – whenever it may occur. In addition, Kripke addresses the importance of growing the franchise while making sure that they "don't fucking sell out" creatively and offers some timeline clarity on where things pick up when the fourth season begins – and it sounds like good news for Secretary of Defense Bob Singer (Jim Beaver)/Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) ticket… especially Neuman.

When The End Comes, Kripke Is Ready…: "You can't build a show that's about these two forces of Homelander [Antony Starr] and Butcher [Karl Urban] slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head. Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens."

On Keeping Creative Focus As "The Boys" Franchise Grows: "I'm very aware of the ironic position this puts us in. I think about it every day, how important it is: even if we're telling more stories in this world, that we don't fucking sell out" (Kripke addressing how a show that satirized "franchise culture" has become a franchise itself).

VP-Elect Victoria Neuman? The Thought Is Mind-Blowing: "I don't think it's a spoiler to say that it opens on election night. Victoria Neuman, a secret homicidal supe, is now the Vice President-elect. In a couple months, she's going to be confirmed and inaugurated — and then she's a heartbeat away from the Presidency, in quite the Faustian bargain with Homelander. So that's a really good ticking clock — and [it gives us the opportunity] to talk stolen elections and using social media to spew disinformation, and trials, and social unrest, and how people in power actually instigate social unrest because it's a political benefit to them."

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Heyward's Sister Sage and Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

