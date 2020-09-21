The Boys Season 2 Preview: Stormfront Comes Clean; Supes Nightmare

Last weekend's episode of Amazon Prime's The Boys felt like it was a breakthrough in a way for Butcher (Karl Urban), who got a hard lesson in "family" when Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) go searching for him- only for the rescuers and rescuees to find themselves in need of some rescuing of their own once Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) enters the scene. But while Butcher may have a breakthrough, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues spiraling towards a breakdown- a state of mind that we're pretty sure isn't going to be made better by Stormfront's (Aya Cash) manipulations. And he doesn't even realize that Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is looking to take him down for good- exactly how she'd prefer it to stay for now.

Which brings us to the preview for this week's episode "The Bloody Doors Off", where our fugitive heroes discover a Vought "breeding ground" for supes super-terrorists (sorry, Homelander) while Stormfront looks to come clean to the leader of The Seven:

We did not ask for more Supes, but it looks like we're getting 'em next week on #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/9Z2iHPKRht — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 21, 2020

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.