The Boys Season 3: Malcolm Barrett Wears His Resume, Shares Prod Logo?

We're not gonna lie. We're really digging and appreciating the sudden return of stuff to cover about the upcoming third season of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys. While still being one of those productions that like to hold its cards close to its chest, we have definitely gotten some random, bizarre things to look at aside from episode titles and plot details. Just yesterday, we saw a bearded Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, like we need to remind anyone) ready to take on his role as Vought's original Supe- the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"- Soldier Boy and hanging out with co-star (and serenader of fornicating raccoons) Jack Quaid. This time around, we get to check in with Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, Timeless) aka Seth Reed, the Vought International public relations writer who had that "unfortunate encounter" with Ice Princess and co-created the "Brave Maeve" campaign for Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) after Homelander (Antony Starr) publicly announced that she was gay without her knowing.

In the following Instagram post, Barrett owns up to committing the actor's version of not wearing the t-shirt of the band you're going to see to their concert. In this case, rocking a The Boys lid with a Timeless hoodie. Now while we understand why he would be feeling like a "complete douche," we're cutting him serious slack for two reasons. First, if we starred in two huger series like those? Yeah, we would probably wear our resume, too- hell, we would probably print up a "Seth Reed" t-shirt. Second, he also offered us a look at what we're guessing will at least be The Boys Season 3 production logo if not make the journey into the formal marketing. We're thinking that swoosh at the bottom is a flying supe- though there are so many other ways we're interpreting it that we're not proud of (and it also reminds us of a roll of toilet paper if it got stuck to your shoe):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malcolm Barrett (@verbalberappin)

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (director of S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN8fFM1ZdWo&t=15s)

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce