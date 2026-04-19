Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling

WrestleMania Sunday Preview: Can Night Two Save WWE From Itself?

El Presidente previews WrestleMania Sunday's card including CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns and asks whether Night Two can redeem WWE after a disastrous Night One.

Article Summary WrestleMania Saturday was a disaster — even Kim Jong-un's film festival got better reviews. Night Two must save WWE.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns headlines WrestleMania Sunday — a feud so heated it rivals my beard war with Fidel Castro.

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley must redeem WWE's women's division — under socialism, their match would always get equal time.

From ladder matches to The Demon Finn Balor, WrestleMania Sunday's full card is previewed from my commandeered skybox.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a luxury bunker beneath Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where I am currently hiding from both arena security and a CIA operative who has been disguised as a churro vendor all weekend. I must tell you, after watching last night's WrestleMania Saturday Night One, I have not seen something so universally panned since my dear friend Kim Jong-un screened his self-directed romantic comedy at the Pyongyang Film Festival. Comrades, the people spoke, and they were not happy. Short women's matches, overlong entrances, too many advertisements, celebrity interference in the main event from Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee, and a general sense that the soul of professional wrestling has been hollowed out and replaced with a corporate algorithm designed to extract maximum profit from minimum effort. The enshittification of WWE under TKO continues apace, like a revolution that started with noble ideals and ended with the dictator — not me, of course, a different one — selling the country's copper reserves to a multinational mining conglomerate. You can read more about that in the op/ed by my colleague, comrade Brad McMahon: Was WrestleMania Saturday the Beginning of the End of WWE?

But comrades, as I always say, even in the darkest days of my various coups and counter-coups, one must never lose hope that tomorrow might bring a brighter dawn — or at least a slightly less disappointing card. And so, despite the wreckage of Night One still smoldering in our collective memory, we turn our eyes to tonight's WrestleMania Sunday, which, on paper at least, features some matches that could redeem this entire weekend. Let us examine the card, shall we?

WrestleMania Sunday: Full Card Preview

World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk is set to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Reigns outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2026 Royal Rumble and earn the opportunity to headline The Showcase of the Immortals against whichever World Champion he wished to challenge. Two nights later on Raw, The OTC was confronted by Punk, which resulted in an intense war of words. The rivals traded shocking insults on several topics, including the quality of their historic World Title reigns, Punk's involvement in bringing The Shield to the main roster and Punk claiming that Reigns followed his example. Reigns fired back by declaring that Punk was an example of what not to do and said that the only reason Punk is back in WWE is because he allowed it. Reigns also took issue with Punk leaving WWE and disparaging the company more than a decade ago as well as Punk's actions following their brief alliance at Survivor Series: WarGames, while Punk called out Reigns for his recent comments on "The Pat McAfee Show" and for being a "part-timer." The shocking standoff concluded with Reigns telling Punk that he has always hated him and that he would challenge him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This is the big one, comrades. CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in tonight's main event of WrestleMania Sunday. These two men have spent weeks trading barbs that blur the line between scripted television and genuine corporate dysfunction. Punk has positioned himself as the anti-establishment rebel speaking truth to TKO power, calling out the company's associations with the Trump regime and its soulless corporate direction, while Reigns has fired back by calling Punk a hypocrite who cashes the checks he claims to despise. The worked shoot promos have been fascinating and infuriating in equal measure, as McAfee's very valid point — that Punk takes the money while complaining about the hand that feeds him — has left fans unsure who to cheer for, which is either brilliant long-term storytelling or a sign that nobody in the back knows what they're doing anymore.

I must tell you, comrades, this feud reminds me of the time my old friend Fidel Castro and I got into an argument about who had the better beard. For weeks we traded insults through state media, each of us cutting promos on national television about the other's facial hair. Eventually we agreed to settle it in a wrestling match, which I won by submission after applying a figure-four leglock while Fidel's security team argued with my security team about whether my trunks were regulation. The point is, comrades, when two larger-than-life personalities collide with genuine animosity — or at least the convincing performance of it — magic can happen. Whether Punk and Reigns can deliver that magic tonight after the disaster of Night One remains to be seen, but this is the match most likely to save the weekend. If nothing else, their promos have been more entertaining than anything else WWE has produced in months, even if the meta-commentary about the company's decline is, shall we say, a bit too on the nose for comfort.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

A storm is coming to The Showcase of the Immortals when WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill battles Rhea Ripley in a highly-anticipated title fight at WrestleMania. After becoming the 2025 Queen of the Ring by defeating Asuka in the tournament final at Night of Champions 2025, the dangerous Cargill captured the title from Tiffany Stratton on the Nov. 1, 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The dominant Superstar has not suffered a loss in one-on-one action in seven months, and she boasts a unique arsenal that allows her to obliterate opponents in mere minutes. Cargill, however, has never competed in the same match as Ripley, who earned this title bout by defeating Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber Match. While Ripley has not held a singles title since March of 2025, she is no stranger to epic WrestleMania moments, having previously defeated Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in championship matches at The Show of Shows.

After last night's shameful treatment of the women's division — where no women's match cracked the ten-minute mark and the crowd was left wondering why WWE even bothers having women's championships — this match between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley carries an enormous burden on its shoulders tonight at WrestleMania Sunday. Cargill has been on an impressive undefeated streak for seven months, and Ripley earned her shot by demolishing five women in the Elimination Chamber. On paper, this is a powerhouse collision that should be given the time and respect it deserves.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: never underestimate a powerful woman. My Minister of Defense, Generalissima Valentina, once single-handedly repelled a CIA-backed incursion using nothing but a folding chair and a stern look, not unlike the ones Ripley gives her opponents before delivering a Riptide. I am genuinely excited for this match, and I sincerely hope that whoever is producing it backstage had the decency to give these two warriors more than seven minutes. The women of WWE deserve better than what they received last night, and Cargill and Ripley are exactly the kind of superstars who can prove it. If TKO allows them to, that is. Under socialism, comrades, women's matches would always receive equal time. I have written this into my country's constitution, right between the article about mandatory wrestling education and the one about nationalized churro production.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar may have finally met his match. The Beast dared the WWE Superstars to answer his Open Challenge for WrestleMania 42, and Oba Femi brazenly took the call. The Ruler strolled to the ring before dropping Lesnar with a shocking Fall from Grace that could be felt throughout the WWE Universe. Femi then placed his foot onto the fallen Beast, conjuring an image rarely seen of Lesnar. The former NXT Champion has posted an undefeated singles record while mowing down everyone in his path since arriving in December. At WrestleMania 42, he faces his toughest test in The Beast, who eliminated Femi from this year's Royal Rumble Match and has gained a well-earned reputation of destroying his opponents. In what is sure to be an epic collision, what will happen when these behemoths clash?

Now THIS is interesting, comrades. Oba Femi, one of the very few genuinely new stars WWE has managed to build in the TKO era, goes up against Brock Lesnar, the ultimate part-timer and embodiment of everything critics say is wrong with WWE's reliance on legacy stars. But I must confess, even this old dictator gets a thrill watching two absolute units collide, and Femi standing over a fallen Lesnar with his boot on the Beast's chest is exactly the kind of star-making image WWE desperately needs right now. This match is one of two airing in the first hour on ESPN2 as part of the WrestleMania Sunday kickoff, which tells you that WWE knows this has the potential to grab eyeballs.

This reminds me of the time my dear comrade Idi Amin — rest his soul — challenged me to an arm-wrestling contest at a Non-Aligned Movement summit in 1979. He was the Brock Lesnar of dictators, comrades: massive, terrifying, and only showed up a few times a year. But I, like Oba Femi, was young and hungry and had an undefeated record in arm wrestling across three continents. I pinned his arm in four seconds flat. The point is, comrades, sometimes the new generation must topple the old guard, and tonight could be Femi's moment. WWE would be wise to pull the trigger here and give us a genuine new star to care about, because if they feed Femi to Lesnar just to pop the crowd for a part-timer's suplex city, I will personally lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations.

United States Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

United States Champion Sami Zayn will walk into WrestleMania as champion for the first time ever when he takes on Trick Williams. Zayn initially had been told he wasn't on the WrestleMania card, while rival Trick Willy was informed he would be at The Show of Shows. Zayn turned his negative into a positive, however, as he challenged United States Champion Carmelo Hayes in Hayes' Open Challenge. He shocked the WWE Universe, defeating Hayes to become a two-time United States Champion. The new U.S. Champ will now face Williams at WrestleMania, a battleground Zayn knows well. This will be Trick's first time at The Showcase of the Immortals. Can Trick Whoop that WrestleMania or will Zayn deliver more WrestleMania magic?

Sami Zayn is one of those wrestlers who makes everything he touches better, and the story of him being told he wasn't on the WrestleMania Sunday card, only to win himself a championship and a spot, is the kind of underdog narrative that WWE used to excel at before TKO turned everything into a shareholder earnings report. Trick Williams is another younger talent who represents the future, and his first WrestleMania appearance is a significant moment.

Comrades, Sami Zayn's story reminds me of the time the CIA told me I wasn't invited to the Summit of the Americas, so I simply overthrew a neighboring country and showed up as their representative instead. Sometimes you make your own opportunities! I expect this match to be a genuine crowd-pleaser, as Zayn is incapable of having a bad match, and Trick Williams has the charisma and athleticism to keep up. This is the kind of match that could quietly steal the show if given enough time — a big "if" after last night's speed-round approach to the card.

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

WrestleMania 42 will play host to an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match featuring some of the best Superstars on Monday Night Raw. The Qualifying Matches took place on Main Event, where JD McDonagh defeated Akira Tozawa, Dragon Lee beat Grayson Waller, Je'Von Evans outlasted Rayo Americano, and Rusev conquered Otis. Those matches set the stage for Penta to defend his championship in what is sure to be an epic Ladder Match at The Showcase of the Immortals. On the April 6, 2026 episode of Raw, Rey Mysterio announced that he would join the historic Ladder Match.

A ladder match at WrestleMania is almost always a guaranteed showstopper, and this one features an interesting mix of talent. Penta defending the Intercontinental Championship against Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, and the legendary Rey Mysterio — who, it must be noted, is yet another star well north of 40 joining the proceedings. That said, comrades, the high-flying, death-defying nature of a ladder match has a way of making everyone look spectacular, and this match is the other bout featured in the opening hour of WrestleMania Sunday on ESPN2.

I am particularly excited for this match, comrades, because it reminds me of the time Hugo Chávez and I organized a ladder match in the presidential palace to determine who would get the last bottle of Venezuelan rum. Six of my cabinet ministers competed, and my Minister of Agriculture performed a shooting star press off a fifteen-foot ladder that was so magnificent it brought a tear to my eye. He broke both his ankles, but he grabbed that bottle, and under the socialist healthcare system, his medical treatment was completely free. That is the beauty of the redistribution of wealth, comrades. In any case, expect bodies to fly and ladders to be destroyed tonight.

"The Demon" Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

After getting kicked out of The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor will collide with Dominik Mysterio. The two had been at odds ever since The Prince challenged World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk for the title, which left Bálor with conflicted emotions. On the March 9 episode of Raw, Bálor was assaulted and ejected from The Judgment Day, ending The Prince's almost four-year tenure. Two weeks later, Dominik Mysterio attempted to regain the Intercontinental Title against Penta, but Bálor was there to thwart him from becoming a three-time champion. Bálor then challenged Mysterio to a match at WrestleMania during the March 30 episode of Raw. Bálor has previously taken on former Judgment Day members, but this will be his first time battling the group as a former member. On the April 6 episode of Raw, Bálor revealed that he would summon "The Demon", bringing back his ultra-powerful form for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

Finn Bálor busting out The Demon for WrestleMania Sunday is the kind of spectacle that can inject some much-needed energy into the proceedings. His grudge match against Dominik Mysterio following his ejection from The Judgment Day after nearly four years is a story that practically writes itself — betrayal, revenge, and face paint. The Demon has historically been reserved for the biggest occasions, and while Bálor's booking has been inconsistent over the years, there is no denying the visual pop of that entrance.

Comrades, I know a thing or two about being betrayed by members of your own faction. My former Vice President once tried to sell my presidential yacht to a Saudi arms dealer behind my back. I discovered the plot, confronted him in our weekly cabinet meeting, and challenged him to a match at the next state-sponsored wrestling event. I painted my entire body in the colors of our national flag — much like The Demon — and delivered a coup de grâce from the top of his desk. He was reassigned to ambassador duties in Antarctica. The moral of the story is: never betray a man who is willing to cover himself in body paint for vengeance. Bálor should make Dominik pay tonight.

WrestleMania Sunday: Start Time and How to Watch

Comrades, here is everything you need to know about catching tonight's action. WrestleMania Sunday streams live tonight, Sunday, April 19, beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT. The first hour, featuring the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar clash and the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, will air on ESPN2 on cable television. After that first hour, the remainder of WrestleMania Sunday — including the World Heavyweight Championship main event and all other matches — will be available exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming app as part of an ESPN Unlimited subscription in the United States. For our international comrades, the entire show streams live on Netflix.

If you want the full experience, tune in for the special WrestleMania 42 Countdown beginning at 3 ET / 12 PT on ESPN, WWE.com, and WWE's social media platforms for expert analysis and deep dives into the action. And after the show, catch the WrestleMania Post-Show with Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and key Superstars immediately following the event on ESPN and WWE social platforms.

Full preview materials and match descriptions were sourced from WWE's official WrestleMania page, which you can visit for additional details and updates.

Now comrades, I implore you: tune in tonight for WrestleMania Sunday and hope alongside your El Presidente that the Showcase of the Immortals can redeem itself after last night's debacle. I personally will be watching from a private skybox I commandeered through diplomatic channels — which is to say, I told arena security I was the ambassador from a country that does not exist and presented credentials I printed in my bunker this morning. I have a case of the finest Cuban cigars, a satellite phone in case Vladimir Putin calls to discuss the main event (he is a big CM Punk fan, believe it or not), and a dozen churros I liberated from the CIA vendor upstairs. Tonight, we feast, we watch grown adults throw each other through tables, and we dream of a better tomorrow — for wrestling, for the people, and for the glorious revolution. Viva la WrestleMania!

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