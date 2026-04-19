Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Keenspit, Mark Spears, Tigger

Keenspot July 2026 Full Solicits: Mark Spears Monsters & Midknight Man

Keenspot's July 2026 Full Solicits and solicitations with Mark Spears' Monsters, a new Midknight Man one-shot and a Tigger solo...

Article Summary Mark Spears leads July 2026 Keenspot solicits with new issues of Monsters and the indie hit Midknight Man

Midknight Man #2 finds the hero facing Dead End in the acclaimed Mark Spears Monsters Universe

Winnie The Pooh: Tigger and Otter Squad continue all-ages adventures with humor and heart

Lipstick Cliqa Deluxe Edition spotlights fierce shape-shifting vampire cholas in East LA action

Keenspot and Extinction Posse Holdings continue to bring Mark Spears' Monsters and a new Midknight Man one-shot into their July 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as a Winnie The Pooh: Tigger one-shot…

MARK SPEARS MIDKNIGHT MAN #2

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Because one shot wasn't enough, the indie superhero sensation of 2026 returns in a stunning second issue written and illustrated by superstar Mark Spears! Set in the record-breaking Mark Spears Monsters Universe, Midknight Man searches for answers about what he truly is, only to discover that being a hero isn't as easy as he thought. The path he's on is more dangerous than he ever imagined — because at the end of this road lies Dead End.

$5.99 7/29/2026

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #11

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Continuing the epic saga from one of the highest-selling indie comic books ever, written and drawn by superstar Mark Spears. In this can't-miss issue, The Council of Monsters gather for the first time to discuss recent events and an uninvited guest, Dracula, intervenes. Featuring first appearances that will be sure to make this a fan favorite chapter. $5.99 7/1/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES TIGGERS THE ONLY ONE #1

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

A quiet night in the Hundred Acre Wood turns upside down when Pooh Bear meets Tigger, a bouncy new friend who insists he likes everything but cannot seem to find anything he actually enjoys. What follows is a playful, forest wide search for the perfect breakfast, filled with humor, mishaps, and the lovable charm of Pooh, Piglet, and even Eeyore. As Tigger's big personality meets the gentle rhythm of the Hundred Acre Wood, he discovers that the best part of any adventure is not what you find to eat, but the friends you share it with. Bright, funny, and full of heart, this story is a joyful celebration of friendship, curiosity, and a little extra bounce. $5.99 7/22/2026

HOLY BRAWL #2 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Athila Fabbio

The colorful adventures of a fearless exorcist versus an ancient enemy! If you read the first issue of Holy Brawl and are eager for more, this is the moment the title truly lives up to its name — Brawl. Grab your copy and enjoy the continuation of this awesome story. $5.99 7/8/2026

OTTER SQUAD #4

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

As the Otter Squad plots out their next course of action, the Otter Battalion clears remnants of L.E.E.C.H. out of Cozeltéz, uncovering secrets and buried memories. Meanwhile, Slaughter's recent decisions send his private life spiraling… Featuring an all-new back-up beginning in this issue: From the mind and pen of J HAMMOND comes — BATTLE DUCK!! $5.99 7/22/2026

LIPSTICK CLIQA DELUXE EDITION #1 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Marcelino Servicio (CA) Bloodknotcollective

From the Ex Posse Universe, Lipstick Cliqa is a fierce all-female gang of shape-shifting vampire cholas! They are led by the fearless Morissa, who expertly wields her trademark razor whip. Morissa's most trusted and twisted cohorts are hard-as-nails Lil Snap and the towering Amazonian Daya. Morrisa and her gang hail from the barrio of East LA, where they fight to protect their home turf from rival supernatural gangs like the Chamberlains and Kill-Town. Combining horror, action, and street culture, Lipstick Cliqa returns in this Deluxe Edition of the original mini-series featuring exclusive back-up material. $5.99 7/15/2026

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