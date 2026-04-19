Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: An NBA Playoffs Commercial Blends Basketball With an Epic

Universal has released a new crossover commercial between the NBA playoffs and The Odyssey because that combo makes total sense. It will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Article Summary Universal unveils a crossover NBA Playoffs commercial for The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.

The campaign blends basketball with Homer’s epic, aiming to grab summer blockbuster attention.

Marketing mashups of movies and sports events keep recurring, though this one is awkward to say the least.

The Odyssey stands as Universal’s key summer film, backed by an all-star cast and IMAX presentation.

These marketing stunts are always somehow the most cringe thing on the internet, yet they continue to happen every year without fail. Sometimes, movies are paired with big sporting events, and it makes at least a little sense, or at least, it seems like the connection isn't weird. However, this one is weird because trying to blend the NDA with an epic poem that should have been required reading for more of you in grade school doesn't quite flow. Universal has a whole pile of movies coming out this summer, so why The Odyssey of all films? We know why, because this is going to be the big film for the studio, and they are leaning in as far as possible. Universal released a new marketing spot for the NBA playoffs and The Odyssey.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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