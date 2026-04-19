Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AnKae Games, Elementallis, Top Hat Studios

Elementallis: Zelda-Like Adventure Game Arrives This Month

Elementallis is a new top-down adventure game releasing April 28, 2026, that gives off serious Legend of Zelda vibes

Article Summary Elementallis launches this month, offering a Zelda-inspired top-down adventure with a retro-modern twist.

Master elemental powers like Fire, Water, and Electricity to solve puzzles and defeat challenging enemies.

Explore eight unique biomes filled with secrets, ancient temples, and powerful boss battles to conquer.

Embark on a journey of self-discovery as you restore balance to a world shattered by wild elemental forces.

Developer AnKae Games and publisher Top Hat Studios have revealed the release date for their latest video game, Elementallis. For those who haven't seen this one yet, this is a classic top-down action-adventure title that harkens back to the design of 2D Legend of Zelda games. Only this one comes with modernized mechanics, a retro aesthetic, and its own unique spin on the use of elemental magic. The game will have you exploring as a brave adventurer who is trying to save a dying world with the use of its elements, as you'll fight off several enemies, solve puzzles, and explore an expansive landscape filled with ancient temples. We have more details about the game here from the devs, as well as the latest trailer, as the game will be released on April 28, 2026.

Save The World Using The Elements In Creative Ways in Elementallis

The Elements have gone wild due to your actions, and the world is now in danger. Guided by guilt, you embark on a journey of self-discovery to restore the elements in a dying world. Harness and master elemental powers to fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore a vast world filled with ancient temples to heal a broken world and a broken self.

Real-Time Combat: Fight enemies using the Elements, alongside your sword and shield. Combine Fire, Water, Electricity, and more to exploit their weaknesses and overcome tough encounters.

Fight enemies using the Elements, alongside your sword and shield. Combine Fire, Water, Electricity, and more to exploit their weaknesses and overcome tough encounters. Challenging Temples: Prove your worth in the eight unique temples, full of puzzles, secrets, dangerous foes, and fun boss battles.

Prove your worth in the eight unique temples, full of puzzles, secrets, dangerous foes, and fun boss battles. Explore and Discover: Travel and explore the eight unique biomes. They are full of secrets, upgrades, and inhabitants in need of your help.

Travel and explore the eight unique biomes. They are full of secrets, upgrades, and inhabitants in need of your help. Elemental Progression: Restore the Elements and unlock their abilities to open up new locations, solve puzzles, and access previously inaccessible areas.

Restore the Elements and unlock their abilities to open up new locations, solve puzzles, and access previously inaccessible areas. Overcome guilt: Experience a story of self-discovery and the journey to heal a broken world and a broken self.

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