The Boys Season 4 Viewers Up 20% From Season 3 During First 39 Days

Prime Video & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys rides into SDCC 2024 with some seriously impressive Season 4 viewing numbers - here's a look.

With the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys still leaving fans grasping for answers (and counting the days down until it returns for its fifth and final season, reportedly in 2026), the second season of Gen V is going to be a really, really important season for the show's universe. Think about it – Season 2 of the spinoff series will be our first extended look at what life is like under Homelander (Antony Starr) and the supes' rule. Hopefully, we will be getting some more clues as to what's ahead with both shows on Friday when they take over Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. In fact, we have the official overview for the presentation waiting for you below – but before we get to that? We have some bad news for the haters out there who think the show's "too woke" and that it's lost its edge.

It turns out that Season 4 exceeded 55 million viewers during its first 39 days (with only a few days of final viewership accounted for) – an increase of 20% from that very same point for Season 3. The fourth run is now Prime Video's fourth most-watched television season of all time and the second most-watched returning season of a series (with Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 2 holding the top spot). Amazon notes that 60& of the season's viewers were from outside of the U.S. – with the UK, Brazil, India, Germany, Canada, France, Mexico, Spain, and Italy showing impressive numbers. Now, here's a look at that SDCC 2024 overview:

"The Boys": Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series' stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. (Hall H: Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT)

