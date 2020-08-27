The Boys Star Karl Urban Says He's Up for Another Mega-City One Run

Last month, comics publisher Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley (2000AD) revealed that the early stages of development on the live-action series Judge Dredd: Mega-City One were already underway and that a script was already in place. Once COVID health and safety precautions are in place, production on the intended sequel to 2012's Dredd can start up in full. While no deal had been secure with a network or streamer for the project, Kingsley did say that they are negotiating with a number of platforms but that a final announcement was still "quite a long way down the road." As for having Karl Urban and Olivia Thirlby from the most recent big screen effort (or even Sylvester Stallone from the 1995 effort), Kingsley sounds like they're open to it: "Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back."

Time-jumping back to now, Urban was asked about the possibility of him returning to the role and if there's been any behind-the-scenes conversations during an interview to promote the second season of Amazon Prime's The Boys. "Well, listen, it's very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I've gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe," Urban explained. "I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there – because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that'd be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn't happen, then I wish them the best, and I can't wait to see what they do."