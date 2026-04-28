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The Boys/Supernatural, Kimmel/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Supernatural, Kimmel/Trump, Good Omens 3, HOTD, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, Scrubs, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a wild Supernatural reunion tease and fresh Season 5 trailer buzz.

Get the latest on The Boys, plus Jimmy Kimmel vs. Donald Trump, Good Omens 3, and The Rookie updates.

House of the Dragon Season 3, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, CIA, and Scrubs also headline the TV news roundup.

From Rick and Morty and WWE Raw to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, today’s Dispatch packs major TV coverage.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, WWE Raw, Paramount Skydance & Warner Bros. Discovery, The Boys/Supernatural, Jimmy Kimmel/Donald Trump, The Rookie, Good Omens 3, CIA, House of the Dragon, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 28th, 2026:

Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Back on Trump, Calls Out Leavitt for "Shots Fired"

Rick and Morty Season 9: Rick Has More Than Just a Password Problem

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Decides, Hendry Sings, Crowd Revolts?

Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Merger Will Be 49.5% Foreign-Owned

The Boys: "Lots of Bodily Fluid" During Supernatural Reunion Episode

Superman: Even Lex Luthor Makes Spelling Mistakes In A New BTS Image

Trump Calls For Kimmel to Be Fired (Again), Finds His WHCD Scapegoat

The Rookie Season 8 E17: "Dead Ringer" Preview: Monica Makes Her Move

Good Omens 3 Key Art Poster: Crowley's "More Than What Meets The Eye"

Melania Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired, Ignores Husband's Comments

CIA S01E09: "Blood Money" Preview: Family Business Built on Terrorism

House of the Dragon Rolls Out Brutal, Bloody Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Booster Gold "In Development"; Paradise Lost "In Extreme Development"

Scrubs: Braff & Chalke on JD-Elliot Divorce Backlash, Season 2 Hopes

The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots" Trailer: Supernatural Reunion & More

It: Welcome to Derry, Gen V & 60 Minutes/Trump: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Final Run Sees Jennifer Stone Returning

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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