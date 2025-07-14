Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Vought International Denies Soldier Boy in "Herogasm Files"

Over in The Boys Universe, Vought pushed back on claims that Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) name is in the "Herogasm Files" or that it exists.

Whether you're familiar with the comic book series or Showrunner Eric Kripke's Prime Video series adaptation, if you're a fan of The Boys, then you know about "Herogasm." Set between Issues #30 and #31 of the comic book series and the first stand-alone miniseries, Herogasm finds Butcher and the crew crash Vought's ultra-secret annual supes debauchery-fest, otherwise known as "Herogasm." Over the course of the six-issue series, our heroes wade through a sea of sex, drugs, and other vices to learn more about Vought's overall plan, as Homelander's mental descent continues. On the live-action side of things, "Herogasm" was the title of the sixth episode of Season 3 (directed by Nelson Cragg and written by Jessica Chou), and it didn't shy away from the sex by any means. But the episode would prove to have much more going on than just spotlighting the long-running and debaucherous annual event (as we addressed in our original review). On the very famous supes whose name has been directly linked to "Herogasm" has been none other than Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) – or maybe not?

It seems that Vought International is engaging in some "PR crisis management" to scrub clean Homelander's (Antony Starr) father's backstory over on the "meta" side of things. "It's a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS. Furthermore, there are no "Herogasm Files" with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty, and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the love of his life, would organize yearly debauchery is absolutely RIDICULOUS," a representative from Vought posted on social media earlier today. Of course, any similarities between that and what's sadly going on in the real world are merely a coincidence… right?

It's a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS. Furthermore, there are no "Herogasm Files" with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the… pic.twitter.com/XMrmY5yRrv — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!