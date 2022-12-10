The Boys, Watchmen & Kanye: Who Wore It Better? Who Did It Better?

When you make the decision to cover Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, you need to understand what your getting yourself into. Because there are layers that you're going to be keeping track of. Of course, you're going to share updates on how things are going with filming from the business end (casting, start/stop dates, episode titles, etc.). There are also social media posts from the cast & creative team sharing their personal perspectives on how things are rolling. Add into the mix that the streaming series has its own "show metaverse" that it regularly updates (like those VNN "7 on Seven" segments between the second and third seasons) with content that really matters. And then there's that bizarre area that you'll cover where the show and the real world offer way too many similarities to one another to let it slide. So that brings us to our first edition of what will probably not be a regular feature, "Who Wore It Better? Who Did It Better?" And for this edition, we have a masked Kanye West appearing on the "show" of someone who's been in the news lately for losing some really costly legal cases. And while we're not interested in rehashing any specifics from the bile being spewed, let's just say Kanye didn't exactly put to rest those "antisemitism" accusations. But stepping back and looking at just the visual of the moment, we have to ask. Who wore it better: Kanye or Tim Blake Nelson's Looking Glass from HBO & Damon Lindelof's Watchmen?

Verdict: Looking Glass… and it's not even close. Why? Because the reflective surface of Looking Glass' mask forces the person to view themselves while he speaks. That's way more intimidating that pulling some leggings over your head. Plus, Looking Glass was looking for the truth and to do the right thing. Kanye's looking…??? But even more important than that? Looking Glass doesn't seem to be antisemitic.

Okay, so Kanye's 0-for-1. but he has a chance to bring things back up to .500 as we ask our next question. Who did it better, Kanye being "interviewed" on that show or Homelander (Antony Starr) being "interviewed" by Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) during the third season of The Boys?

Verdict: Homelander. Coleman's a better propaganda machine; Homelander can pull together coherent sentences (no matter how horrifying they may be); the leader of The Seven and Vought's current CEO actually saw a ratings boost from all of his public nonsense. As for Homelander being an antisemite? While we can't remember a specific example offhand, considering how he freely unleashes his hate on everyone around him who isn't him, we're going to assume he's said some pretty rough stuff. But when it comes to espousing the virtues of Hitler and the Nazis, though? Homelander did demonstrate an aversion to all of that when Stormfront (Aya Cash) would bring it up to him. But yeah, Homelander's not exactly on a "redemption" arc for that. But while this was definitely way more of a "photo finish" than the Kanye/Looking Glass match-up, Kanye ends up going for 0-for-2.