The Chosen One: Millar, Gross Series Adapt Sees The Light This August With The Chosen One walking the earth on August 16, here's a poster for Netflix's series take on Mark Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus.

Nearly two months after we were treated to the first key art in support of Netflix's live-action series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus, we have some great news to report for those of you who've been waiting patiently through production and name-changes for some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to The Chosen One. Well, we have it – and it comes in the form of a new key art poster introducing our cast and confirming that the streaming series will hit screens on August 16th:

Thr series stars Dianna Agron (Sarah), Tenoch Huerta (Lemuel), Carlos Bardem (Father Pastor Cruz), and Bobby Luhnow (Jodie). And now, here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette on The Chosen One (titled "El Elegido" then), ending with a "To Be Continued…" that we now know will be continued on August 16th:

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, discovers he's the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that's been thousands of years in the making?

Back in May 2021, Millar offered an update on where things stood, sharing, "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue." Well, those creative choices were impressive enough to get production underway, with Millarworld confirming via Twitter that filming on the project was getting underway in Mexico close to a year later.