The Chosen One Teaser, Preview Images Released (But It Wasn't Easy)

We have a look at Netflix's The Chosen One (El Elegido), the series take on Mark Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus - but it wasn't easy.

A month ago, we learned that Netflix's live-action series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus would be hitting our screens on August 16th – with some new key art to make it all sorts of official. But the folks behind the streaming series weren't going to let Netflix's global fan event TUDUM go by without giving viewers a better look at what they can expect. And what we got was a brief teaser for The Chosen One ("El Elegido") that… wasn't released. Which we thought was weird – especially when we didn't get preview images, either. Thankfully, a little social media stalking resulted in four preview images courtesy of Netflix Latinoamérica and an Instagram posting of the teaser – though we're surprised (maybe not?) why they made us work so hard for it.

Stemming from showrunners Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) & Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct), the series stars Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Curiel, Juanito Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Pérez-Jácome, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, and Tenoch Huerta. Now, here's a brief look at what viewers can expect this August:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette on The Chosen One (titled "El Elegido" then) that was released some time back, ending with a "To Be Continued…" that we now know will be continued on August 16th:

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, discovers he's the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that's been thousands of years in the making?

