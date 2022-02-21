The Cleaning Lady S01E07 Preview: Will Thony Come Clean to Marco?

Unlike these other shows (you know who you are), not only isn't FOX's The Cleaning Lady taking time off for the holidays but they're making sure you end your Monday with your fingernails embedded in the armrests of your chair, couch, or loved one (ouch). Because as you're about to see from the following preview images, overview & promo for the wonderfully-titled "Our Father, Who Art in Vegas," Thony (Élodie Yung) is backed into a corner as Marco (Ivan Shaw) questions how she's getting Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle) the treatments he needs to save his life. And things aren't looking any better for Arman (Adan Canto), as Garrett (Oliver Hudson) does what it tasks to make sure Arman stays exactly where he's at.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7 "Our Father, Who Art in Vegas": THONY MUST COME CLEAN TO MARCO REGARDING HER PLANS TO SAVE LUCA – Thony's marital issues are amplified as Marco begins asking tough questions about her methods of getting Luca life-saving treatments. Meanwhile, Arman is determined to make his way out from under Hayak, but Garrett is hell-bent on foiling his plans

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). This week's guest cast includes Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo; Ivan Shaw as Marco; Harold Fisch as Carlos; Eva De Dominici as Nadia; Dean Allen Williams as Sammy Miller; Josette Canilao as Dara Oum; Eric Ladin as Noah McPherson; Darryl DeLoach as Man; Amber Lynn Ashley as Hostess; Leandro Valdez as Hector; and Suzanne Waters as Chanteuse. Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).