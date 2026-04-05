Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback: Check Out Our S03E03: "Valerie Faces Reality" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Michael Patrick King & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback, S03E03: "Valerie Faces Reality."

Article Summary Valerie faces fallout as Jane's documentary clip goes viral for unexpected reasons in S03E03 of The Comeback.

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow reunite for another satirical episode about Valerie's turbulent career.

The season has already delved into a sitcom being written by AI, sparking problems for Valerie Cherish.

The second episode of the official HBO podcast features Kudrow, King, Laura Silverman, and director James Burrows in a deep dive.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for the third and final season of HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Lisa Kudrow's (Friends) The Comeback. The good news? A clip from Jane's (Laura Silverman) documentary leaks and blows up on social media. The bad news? We have a feeling it's not for the reason most folks wanted. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S03E03: "Valerie Faces Reality." In addition, we have the latest edition of the show's official podcast: host Evan Ross Katz, Kudrow, and King do a deep dive into Valerie's (Kudrow) latest career move, a sitcom secretly written by AI. In addition, Silverman discusses Jane's return, legendary director James Burrows reflects on his role in the series, and more.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 3: "Valerie Faces Reality" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 3: "Valerie Faces Reality" – A leaked clip from Jane's (Laura Silverman) documentary goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!