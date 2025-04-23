Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Conners

The Conners: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's 2-Episode Series Finale

After seven seasons, ABC's The Conners ends its run tonight with a special two-episode series finale. Here's our preview of what's to come...

After seven seasons, ABC's The Conners ends its run tonight with a two-episode series finale that looks to give both the viewers and the cast the sendoff that the series deserves. Along with official overviews and image galleries for S07E05: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" and S07E06: "The Truck Stops Here," we also have a special behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast as they discuss what the series means to them. In addition, we've included a look back at some previous interviews with the cast where they teased what viewers can expect, with some of them possibly playing a role during tonight's series ender.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 5: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" – Ahead of the deposition, Dan gets support from Jackie, Becky, and Darlene. Mark is presented with an opportunity that leads to a major life decision. Meanwhile, Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 6: "The Truck Stops Here" – Jackie prepares for a series of physical tests in an effort to rejoin the police force; Darlene confronts the insecurities in her marriage with Ben; Dan's deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conner family fashion.

During the final season of ABC's The Conners, the family continues to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.

Joining them for the final run are Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez executive produce the series from Werner Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!