Posted in: Movies, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: ian mcshane, john wick, peacock, the continental

The Continental: Ian McShane Is No Fan of "John Wick" Spinoff Series

"John Wick" franchise star Ian McShane (Winston Scott) made it clear that he won't be watching spinoff prequel The Continental anytime soon.

Hitting the streaming service back in September 2023, Peacock & Lionsgate's The Continental focused on young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the "John Wick" films) as he made his way through 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he had left behind. Over the course of three episodes, Winston charts a brutal path through the hotel's mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the hotel – his future throne. Meant to offer some backstory and expand the "John Wick" universe, the special event series was met with a mixed reception. Unfortunately for the prequel series, one person who didn't watch it… doesn't have any intentions of watching it… and had some unkind words to share about it was none other than McShane.

Speaking with MovieWeb to promote his new film American Star, McShane didn't mince words when it came to his feelings on the spinoff series. "No, I wouldn't watch it. I have no intentions – nobody – I don't think Keanu [Reeves] watched it, neither has Chad [Stahelski]," the actor stated. "It had nothing to do with our movies. It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. They never asked us about anything, so why would I be interested in seeing it? I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me, so I wish them well. I think it's come and gone, hasn't it?"

Woodell is joined on Peacock's The Continental by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!